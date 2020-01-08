Hong Kong’s public spending set to exceed revenue for the first time in 15 years. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong budget deficit will not top 3 per cent of GDP, says finance chief Paul Chan, as city buffeted by US-China trade war and anti-government protests
- Officials estimate shortfall of about HK$80 billion, based on a GDP in the region of HK$2 trillion for the year to March
- Chan says such a deficit – the first in 15 years – is acceptable by international standards
Topic | Hong Kong economy
