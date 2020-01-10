Professor Chan Ka-lok, chairman of Housing Authority finance committee, described the group’s financial situation as healthy. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Housing Authority racks up HK$13.9 billion surplus, and predicts 2020’s will be just as big
- City’s biggest public-housing provider records largest surplus in 15 years
- Finance committee chairman says it is in a healthy financial situation, and doesn’t need any money from government
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Professor Chan Ka-lok, chairman of Housing Authority finance committee, described the group’s financial situation as healthy. Photo: Felix Wong