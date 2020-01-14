The theme park in Aberdeen is hoping to secure a massive rescue package from the government. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ocean Park bailout plan by Hong Kong government will help fund attraction’s revival, not just ‘stop the bleeding’, tourism commissioner says

  • The HK$10.6 billion plan will shore up theme park’s finances and drive its resurgence, Joe Wong says
  • CEO of the attraction aims to double visitor numbers by 2027
Updated: 11:41am, 14 Jan, 2020

