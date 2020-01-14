Private malls and the Lands Department have come under fire for breaches found by the government watchdog over usage of public space for commercial gain.
Hong Kong government overlooked hundreds of millions in money owed by developers over use of public space, ombudsman says
- City’s government watchdog launches scathing report on ‘lax and ineffective’ enforcement by Lands Department
- Report finds money was only recovered in one out of 65 cases of violation
