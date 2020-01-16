Ricky Leung with the new ‘skybridge’ in the background. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong airport’s long-term investment plans to stay on course despite ongoing protests buffeting passenger numbers

  • Airport shows off new HK$1 billion ‘skybridge’, which is expected to open in summer and will link main terminal building with satellite concourse
  • Airport Authority’s executive director for engineering Ricky Leung shrugs off downturn in passenger traffic
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:30pm, 16 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Ricky Leung with the new ‘skybridge’ in the background. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Danny Lee

Danny Lee

Danny joined the Post in 2013 as an intern before becoming a reporter on the City desk. He is an expert on aviation.