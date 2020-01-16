More than 10 of Festival Walk’s 63 escalators remained out of order on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong mall Festival Walk reopens, but post-protest scars remain

  • Shoppers return to the major shopping centre after two months of closure caused by clashes during which a giant Christmas tree was set alight
  • Many glass panels are still missing, with several escalators not yet repaired
Updated: 8:42pm, 16 Jan, 2020

