Hong Kong’s privacy laws are to be strengthened as the city looks to bring regulations in line with international standards. Photo: Reuters
Privacy laws in Hong Kong to get major overhaul as government targets companies after Cathay Pacific data breach scandal
- Personal details of 9.4 million customers were stolen in 2018 but airline failed to report it for months
- New law would give companies five days to report a breach and watchdog would have power to fine offenders proportion of global income
