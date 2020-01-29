Hong Kong has been weathering months-long protests that have driven the economy into a recession, before the coronavirus crisis hit. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong unemployment rate expected to hit 2003 levels at up to 5 per cent under Sars, as Wuhan coronavirus deals new blow to protest-hit economy and tourism
- Labour and welfare minister warns figure could be 4 to 5 per cent this year, up from existing 3.3 per cent
- City grinding to a standstill with major tourist spots closed, school suspended and staff told to work from home
