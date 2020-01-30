Hong Kong, which counts mainland China as its biggest trade partner, is likely to suffer economically from the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong exports in 2019 record sharpest drop in a decade at 4.1 per cent amid US-China trade war
- The year-on-year drop, together with a 6.5 per cent decrease in imports, resulted in a trade deficit of US$55 billion last year
- Coronavirus outbreak may further disrupt city’s economic activities, government spokesman says
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
Hong Kong, which counts mainland China as its biggest trade partner, is likely to suffer economically from the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Roy Issa