A cleaner sanitising the door at the Holiday Inn in Tsim Sha Tsui, amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. 30JAN20 SCMP / Winson Wong
China coronavirus: pressure builds on Hong Kong hotels to turn away guests from mainland

  • New workers’ union threatens strike action if industry does not act to stop further spread of deadly outbreak
  • Security Bureau earlier revealed that 15 travellers from Hubei province were staying in city hotels
Zoe Low , Victor Ting , Kimmy Chung , Kanis Leung

Updated: 9:49pm, 30 Jan, 2020

