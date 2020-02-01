Ocean Park still attracts millions every year, but numbers are dwindling and its finances woeful. Photo: Martin Chan
Ocean Park’s fight for survival: can home-grown Hong Kong attraction be brought back from the brink?
- Bosses have outlined HK$10.6 billion plan to rejuvenate the theme park, but lawmakers are balking at the bailout
- The Post looks at the details of the proposal, how Ocean Park got to this point and the questions still to be answered
