Protest-hit Hong Kong economy faces second blow from coronavirus, says finance chief Paul Chan
- Writing on his weekly blog, Chan says catering, retail and tourism ‘will fall into a deeper winter’
- Budget deficit set to grow, with government’s economic forecast for the year dependent on how bad the outbreak gets, he adds
Paul Chan said economic contraction was likely to continue. Photo: Dickson Lee