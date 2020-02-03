Ocean Park has been incurring losses for several years in a row. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park should secure in-principle nod for HK$10.6 billion bailout plan and get the money in phases, former chairman Allan Zeman says
- Zeman urges legislature to give some money to park’s new chairman and chief executive when they take over in July 2020
- He says the park’s entry fee could be raised, while more new experience could be created using cheap technology
