Hong Kong Science and Technology Park has taken back an 8,000 sq ft space at their industrial estate in Tai Po to make way for production of surgical masks. Photo: handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong Science Park to get mask-making facility with goal of producing 100,000 a day amid shortage

  • 8,000 sq ft space retrieved from tenant will be operated by a yet to be named third party
  • Lawmaker hopes production lines can be up and running within five to six weeks
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 5:43pm, 9 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Science and Technology Park has taken back an 8,000 sq ft space at their industrial estate in Tai Po to make way for production of surgical masks. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang is an award-winning journalist, with her career built on covering business and Hong Kong local news. She has won a number of regional and Hong Kong press awards and was a part-time lecturer on business journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Coronavirus outbreak