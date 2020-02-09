Hong Kong Science and Technology Park has taken back an 8,000 sq ft space at their industrial estate in Tai Po to make way for production of surgical masks. Photo: handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Science Park to get mask-making facility with goal of producing 100,000 a day amid shortage
- 8,000 sq ft space retrieved from tenant will be operated by a yet to be named third party
- Lawmaker hopes production lines can be up and running within five to six weeks
