A perspex wall divides two diners who know each other at a cha chaan teng in Tai Kok Tsui in Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong restaurants install physical barriers between diners to allay contagion fears

  • Businesses hope setting up partitions will reduce the spread of infection and offer comfort to nervous customers
  • An infectious diseases expert advises people not to talk to each other if they have to eat out together
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 7:00am, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A perspex wall divides two diners who know each other at a cha chaan teng in Tai Kok Tsui in Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang is an award-winning journalist, with her career built on covering business and Hong Kong local news. She has won a number of regional and Hong Kong press awards and was a part-time lecturer on business journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Coronavirus outbreak: All stories