Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (Filmart) trade show slated for March 25 to 28 will be postponed to August 27 to 29. Photo: Handout
Asia’s largest movie trade show postponed in Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak
- Filmart will be held between August 27 to 29, as the Trade Development Council follows the government’s measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19
- Hong Kong Jewellery and Jade Manufacturers Association also postponed a major event, scheduled for March 3
Topic | Trade
Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (Filmart) trade show slated for March 25 to 28 will be postponed to August 27 to 29. Photo: Handout