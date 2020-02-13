Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (Filmart) trade show slated for March 25 to 28 will be postponed to August 27 to 29. Photo: Handout
Asia’s largest movie trade show postponed in Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Filmart will be held between August 27 to 29, as the Trade Development Council follows the government’s measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19
  • Hong Kong Jewellery and Jade Manufacturers Association also postponed a major event, scheduled for March 3
Updated: 6:51pm, 13 Feb, 2020

Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (Filmart) trade show slated for March 25 to 28 will be postponed to August 27 to 29. Photo: Handout
