Popular hotpot chain Mou Mou Club is temporarily going dark while its owners wait out a scare caused by an infection at an unaffiliated restaurant. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Restaurant group temporarily closes hotpot chains as Hongkongers grow wary of communal dining experience
- LH Group, one of the city’s biggest restaurant chains, said affected employees would be moved to work at other brands during the closure
- Multiple other restaurants have pulled hotpot off the menu after a group outing last week saw 11 members of the same family infected
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Popular hotpot chain Mou Mou Club is temporarily going dark while its owners wait out a scare caused by an infection at an unaffiliated restaurant. Photo: Winson Wong