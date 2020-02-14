Popular hotpot chain Mou Mou Club is temporarily going dark while its owners wait out a scare caused by an infection at an unaffiliated restaurant. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Restaurant group temporarily closes hotpot chains as Hongkongers grow wary of communal dining experience

  • LH Group, one of the city’s biggest restaurant chains, said affected employees would be moved to work at other brands during the closure
  • Multiple other restaurants have pulled hotpot off the menu after a group outing last week saw 11 members of the same family infected
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Popular hotpot chain Mou Mou Club is temporarily going dark while its owners wait out a scare caused by an infection at an unaffiliated restaurant. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.

Coronavirus outbreak