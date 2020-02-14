Quiet streets and closed shops are a sign of the times in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tourist arrival numbers go into free fall amid cross-border restrictions to tackle deadly outbreak
- Hong Kong government has shut down all but three of the city’s 12 border checkpoints
- In January, there were 53 per cent fewer visitors, at 3.2 million, in Hong Kong compared with the same month last year
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
