Hong Kong’s key supermarket chains said they had enough stock of rice and had been replenishing shelves frequently. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: don’t hoard rice in panic as ample supply is available in Hong Kong, importer says

  • Anthony Lam says government’s rice reserve and industry’s own stockpile are enough to meet city’s demand for more than a month
  • Consumer Council takes to social media to urge Hongkongers not to hoard tissue rolls, as the commodity should be stored in a dry and ventilated space
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 2:00pm, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s key supermarket chains said they had enough stock of rice and had been replenishing shelves frequently. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang is an award-winning journalist, with her career built on covering business and Hong Kong local news. She has won a number of regional and Hong Kong press awards and was a part-time lecturer on business journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Coronavirus outbreak: All stories