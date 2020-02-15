Hong Kong’s key supermarket chains said they had enough stock of rice and had been replenishing shelves frequently. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: don’t hoard rice in panic as ample supply is available in Hong Kong, importer says
- Anthony Lam says government’s rice reserve and industry’s own stockpile are enough to meet city’s demand for more than a month
- Consumer Council takes to social media to urge Hongkongers not to hoard tissue rolls, as the commodity should be stored in a dry and ventilated space
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Hong Kong’s key supermarket chains said they had enough stock of rice and had been replenishing shelves frequently. Photo: May Tse