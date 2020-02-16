Finance chief Paul Chan says the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Hong Kong economy is probably bigger than that during the Sars outbreak in 2003. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong may see biggest ever budget deficit next financial year amid ‘tsunami-scale blow’ caused by public health crisis, finance chief warns
- Paul Chan says the city could remain in the red for ‘a number of years’ and the government will be cautious in boosting recurrent spending
- But experts say there is no need to worry too much about a possible ‘record deficit’ as Hong Kong ‘sits on huge reserves’
