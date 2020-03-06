Cathay Pacific is to close its cabin crew base in Vancouver, sources have told the Post. Roy Issa
Cathay Pacific to close Vancouver base in June putting 150 jobs at risk, sources say
- Location was last cabin crew base in Canada after airline closed Toronto one in 2019
- Cuts come amid increasing pressure from coronavirus epidemic with industry body predicting airlines could lose US$113 billion in revenue
