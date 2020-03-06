Travellers to Thailand from some countries will have to report daily to the authorities for 14 days after their arrival. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Thailand imposes reporting requirement on Hong Kong arrivals but not quarantine as announced earlier
- Confusion reigned after health minister said coronavirus quarantine would be mandatory for all arrivals from China, Italy, Iran and South Korea
- Travellers from the countries, including those from Hong Kong and Macau, must instead report to authorities every day they are in Thailand over 14 days
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Travellers to Thailand from some countries will have to report daily to the authorities for 14 days after their arrival. Photo: AP