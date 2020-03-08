Hong Kong has been reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, with tax breaks and cash handouts among a relief package rolled out by the government. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus crisis to hit economies worldwide, Hong Kong finance chief warns, citing downgraded analyst forecasts
- Paul Chan points to bleak adjustments on growth by economic agency and IMF, as well as lowered interest rates in central banks of Western countries
- He says he hopes that HK$120 billion package unveiled in budget address can help city through rocky period
