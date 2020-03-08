Hong Kong has been reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, with tax breaks and cash handouts among a relief package rolled out by the government. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus crisis to hit economies worldwide, Hong Kong finance chief warns, citing downgraded analyst forecasts

  • Paul Chan points to bleak adjustments on growth by economic agency and IMF, as well as lowered interest rates in central banks of Western countries
  • He says he hopes that HK$120 billion package unveiled in budget address can help city through rocky period
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 3:33pm, 8 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong has been reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, with tax breaks and cash handouts among a relief package rolled out by the government. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung became a political journalist in 2007. He joined the Post in 2012 and now leads the Hong Kong-mainland relations team on the Hong Kong desk. Tony also writes about the economy, and reports from mainland China, the United States, Germany and Britain.

Coronavirus outbreak