Sales using Octopus card at Hong Kong’s fast-food establishments were down more than 10 per cent in February. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus roller coaster: Octopus card usage drops for fast food, transport, but booms at Hong Kong’s grocery stores
- The city’s largest e-payment provider said public transport transactions were down 40 per cent in February as Hongkongers stayed home
- Panic buying saw usage at supermarkets surge, however, while small merchants joined the network amid a new-found distaste for handling cash
