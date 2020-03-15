Hong Kong has been pushed into recession with the economy dealt a blow by the coronavirus outbreak after months of social unrest. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong jobless rate expected to hit nine-year high, finance chief Paul Chan warns

  • Global economic volatility has exerted further pressure on Hong Kong, Chan says, warning that catering, retail, hotel and construction sectors will be hit hard
  • Many businesses have already scaled back or suspended operations, or asked staff to take unpaid leave, he says
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 6:54pm, 15 Mar, 2020

