Hong Kong’s Consumer Council found a range of health concerns in lip balms it tested. Photo: Consumer Council
Some lip balms on sale in Hong Kong can damage your health, consumer safety watchdog says

  • Some offerings contain potentially carcinogenic substances, while others have ingredients that can be associated with internal organ inflammation, tests find
  • Parents warned that children could overuse flavoured or scented products
Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:51pm, 16 Mar, 2020

