Shuttered shops in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong retailers battered by outbreak can start applying for cash handouts next week
- Chain store operators can receive up to HK$3 million, while smaller companies will get about HK$80,000
- Funds will be disbursed beginning in April, but companies working in other sectors, such as food and beverage, will fall under different arrangements
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Shuttered shops in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang