Shuttered shops in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong retailers battered by outbreak can start applying for cash handouts next week

  • Chain store operators can receive up to HK$3 million, while smaller companies will get about HK$80,000
  • Funds will be disbursed beginning in April, but companies working in other sectors, such as food and beverage, will fall under different arrangements
Denise Tsang
Updated: 8:10pm, 16 Mar, 2020

