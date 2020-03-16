The Consumer Council examined the packages offered by 10 providers in the city for 51 locations. Photo: Shutterstock
Beware of surprise charges in your dream destination wedding, Hong Kong couples warned
- Consumer Council received complaint from one couple that organiser demanded the purchase of banquet service or the event would not go ahead on day as planned
- Most packages it examined did not include refund in event of an emergency such as a natural disasters, or black travel alert
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
The Consumer Council examined the packages offered by 10 providers in the city for 51 locations. Photo: Shutterstock