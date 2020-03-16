The Consumer Council examined the packages offered by 10 providers in the city for 51 locations. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Beware of surprise charges in your dream destination wedding, Hong Kong couples warned

  • Consumer Council received complaint from one couple that organiser demanded the purchase of banquet service or the event would not go ahead on day as planned
  • Most packages it examined did not include refund in event of an emergency such as a natural disasters, or black travel alert
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:25pm, 16 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Consumer Council examined the packages offered by 10 providers in the city for 51 locations. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE