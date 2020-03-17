Cathay Pacific said it carried 1 million passengers in February, down by two-thirds from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific records HK$2 billion loss in February as pandemic limits travel

  • Breakdown of operations for last month shows Hong Kong airline flying planes half-empty on average
  • Management warns of skeleton flight schedule for April, although cargo business remains strong
Danny Lee
Updated: 12:39am, 17 Mar, 2020

