Hong Kong’s reputation has taken a knock as one of the best locations to do business, which has hurt investment flows, the Heritage Foundation says. Dickson Lee
Hong Kong loses ranking as world’s freest economy due to months of unrest
- City falls into second place in index compiled by Heritage Foundation, which pointed to upheaval sparked by extradition bill as reason for downgrade
- Hong Kong commerce chief brushes off the criticism, saying Hong Kong’s key strengths remain intact
Topic | Hong Kong economy
