Hong Kong jobless rate hits nine-year high as coronavirus crisis and months of unrest take toll

  • Unemployment rate hits 3.7 per cent in February, increasing for fifth straight month, and at the worst level since January 2011
  • All major sectors feel pressure, with construction and food and beverage industry especially hard hit
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:58pm, 17 Mar, 2020

