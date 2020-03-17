Hong Kong has taken an added hit from the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong jobless rate hits nine-year high as coronavirus crisis and months of unrest take toll
- Unemployment rate hits 3.7 per cent in February, increasing for fifth straight month, and at the worst level since January 2011
- All major sectors feel pressure, with construction and food and beverage industry especially hard hit
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong has taken an added hit from the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Xiaomei Chen