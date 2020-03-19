No travellers are seen at Hong Kong International Airport in late February, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: outbreak has so far battered air travel in Hong Kong and abroad – but worse is predicted

  • Analysts foresee cuts to capacity of up to 80 per cent, upwards of US$100 billion lost, and airlines at risk of going out of business under the squeeze of travel restrictions
  • Some call for governments to help the strategically crucial sector, with cash handouts or other relief measures
Topic |   Aviation
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 7:30am, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

No travellers are seen at Hong Kong International Airport in late February, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE