An artist’s impression of the Lei Yue Mun promenade and related improvement works. Photo: Handout
HK$268 million waterfront revamp set to give Hong Kong’s Lei Yue Mun fishing village a tourism boost
- Plan includes a new pier, breakwater and viewing platform as well as promenade in the traditional tourist spot
- Government plans to seek funding from legislature’s Finance Committee and start construction by the fourth quarter this year
Topic | Tourism
An artist’s impression of the Lei Yue Mun promenade and related improvement works. Photo: Handout