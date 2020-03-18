The view from Hung Shui Kiu towards Shap Pat Heung, where there are a number of brownfield sites. Photo: Roy Issa
Eight brownfield clusters in Hong Kong could provide 20,000 flats within 10 years, government says
- Sites in Yuen Long, Tuen Mun and Tai Po districts suitable for engineering feasibility studies for public housing, paper says
- Development Bureau expects to transform the land into ‘spade-ready sites’ and hand them over to Housing Department in about six years
