A Popular Bookstore at MOKO mall in Mong Kok. Photo: May Tse
Leading Singaporean bookstore chain Popular closes all 16 branches across Hong Kong
- Rapid fall in revenues over past one year amid anti-government protests and coronavirus outbreak forces company to ‘restructure’ its business plans
- Bookstore says it will continue with non-retail business in Hong Kong, with a focus on educational publishing, e-learning, and educational services
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
