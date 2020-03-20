Masks have been in high demand amid the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Two mask production lines approved by Hong Kong government, with five others being considered as city races to stem coronavirus tide

  • Manufacturers are applying under a HK$1.5 billion subsidy scheme and have to fulfil criteria laid out by authorities
  • First two successful applicants aiming to churn out monthly average of more than 3 million masks in total
Cannix Yau
Updated: 3:12pm, 20 Mar, 2020

