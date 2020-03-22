Air New Zealand has announced it will make empty seats between passengers mandatory as the world battles the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Social distancing takes flight as airlines in Asia-Pacific experiment with putting space between passengers
- Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific pledges to offer passengers option of sitting next to an empty seat, while other regional carriers say it will be mandatory
- Taiwanese carriers to deny boarding to those with temperatures higher than 37.5 Celsius or who refuse to be checked
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Air New Zealand has announced it will make empty seats between passengers mandatory as the world battles the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Bloomberg