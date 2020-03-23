Hotel worker Helen (not her real name) has been asked to take four days of unpaid leave each month since February. Photo: Winson Wong
As coronavirus hammers businesses, some Hongkongers are questioning the legal grounds of forced unpaid leave
- Companies accused of neglecting requirement to get workers’ consent first
- But employer representative on Labour Advisory Board urges workers to understand that at least firms are still making the effort to retain staff
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hotel worker Helen (not her real name) has been asked to take four days of unpaid leave each month since February. Photo: Winson Wong