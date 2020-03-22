Hong Kong’s economy has been battered by the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus’ economic impact worse than during Sars outbreak, says Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the unemployment rate, already at a nine-year high, is likely to increase
- Calling on the finance sector to lend a hand, he notes ‘many small and medium-sized enterprises in many industries are experiencing a cliff-edge fall in business’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong’s economy has been battered by the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Dickson Lee