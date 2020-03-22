Prefabricated units are stacked by crane, eliminating the need for Hong Kong construction workers to clamber on high scaffolding, a key concern as workers in the sector age. Photo: Winson Wong
Science Park container homes, on schedule for September, offer a Hong Kong test case for prefabrication’s possibilities
- Stacked using cranes, the prefabricated units eliminate the need for the city’s ageing construction force to work atop tall scaffolding
- Monthly rent for a furnished 248 sq ft unit is estimated at HK$9,000, about 40 per cent lower than the area market price
Topic | Hong Kong housing
