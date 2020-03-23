The city’s air industry has been battered by the pandemic that has left aircraft stuck on the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reveals HK$1 billion package to help its aviation industry through the crisis
- Hundreds of companies to receive fresh financial aid as the city sector struggles during the pandemic
- Authorities earlier accused of not doing enough to shield firms including airlines from the coronavirus impact
