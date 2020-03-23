Hong Kong’s cross-border train services on the East Rail Line were suspended in early February to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong rail giant MTR Corporation records 13-year low in passenger numbers in February

  • Passenger numbers for domestic services was 71.4 million in February, down 43 per cent from 126 million a year ago, and the lowest since April 2007
  • Ridership for Airport Express plunged 72 per cent year on year to 374,000, from 1.3 million, while train services to mainland China remained suspended
Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:50pm, 23 Mar, 2020

