Customers of the two travel agencies have enlisted the help of district councillors. Photo: Sam Tsang
More than 900 Hong Kong customers seek HK$6 million in refunds from two travel agencies that folded amid coronavirus epidemic
- Two agencies, We Fly and GoGoGo Travel, shut down, with industry body saying thousands of flight tickets would be affected
- Only those who buy at least two travel products, such as transport and accommodation, are covered by industry compensation fund
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Customers of the two travel agencies have enlisted the help of district councillors. Photo: Sam Tsang