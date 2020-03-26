Hong Kong’s working poor are suffering from a wave of unemployment amid the coronavirus crisis, charities have warned. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s unemployed need HK$35,000 handouts as coronavirus accelerates job cuts among city’s poorest, charities say

  • Government should also compensate those catching the virus at work, says Oxfam Hong Kong
  • Its survey of hard-up families shows fourfold increase in joblessness amid the crisis
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Snow Xia
Snow Xia

Updated: 8:50pm, 26 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s working poor are suffering from a wave of unemployment amid the coronavirus crisis, charities have warned. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE