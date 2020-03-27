High-end fruits are normally flown into Hong Kong on regular flights. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: importers warn Hong Kong consumers that fruits, vegetables and seafood flown into city will soon cost more amid air freight struggles

  • Fruit supplies from Spain, Italy, Australia and North Africa have already faced disruptions this month, importers say
  • Hong Kong fruit wholesaler says he will increase prices on berries by 20 per cent next week
Denise Tsang
Updated: 8:20am, 27 Mar, 2020

