Hong Kong has been experiencing a shortage of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong government stops receiving applications for mask production

  • It approves six more production lines from five firms under a HK$1.5 billion subsidy to deal with a supply shortage of the protective gear
  • The new units will deliver 10 million masks to the government every month, Commerce and Economic Development Bureau says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:11pm, 27 Mar, 2020

