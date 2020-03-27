Hong Kong has been experiencing a shortage of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government stops receiving applications for mask production
- It approves six more production lines from five firms under a HK$1.5 billion subsidy to deal with a supply shortage of the protective gear
- The new units will deliver 10 million masks to the government every month, Commerce and Economic Development Bureau says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
