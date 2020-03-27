Hong Kong’s reputation as a global financial hub took a hit on Friday as a new index saw it jumped by Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore in the rankings. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong drops to sixth in new global financial centre rankings, leapfrogged by Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore

  • ‘Given the social unrest, brain drain would be expected,’ one of more than 5,000 anonymous respondents said of the city
  • Government spokesman said officials are working on promotional efforts designed to shift perceptions overseas
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:08pm, 27 Mar, 2020

