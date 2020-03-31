The monthly pay packets of Hongkongers are being squeezed by the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing impact of the anti-government protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong wages could drop 20 per cent in 2020 for city blighted by coronavirus pandemic, impact of anti-government protests

  • Pay packets could shrink from HK$18,200 monthly median to HK$14,000, experts warn
  • Official figures published on Monday and predating full impact of political and health crises show 3.8 per cent wage rise
Karen Zhang
Updated: 8:30am, 31 Mar, 2020

