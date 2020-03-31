Expedia.com is one of three firms hoping to settle a Competition Commission case by promising to rectify a practice deemed potentially anticompetitive. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong watchdog’s probe triggers pledge from Booking.com, Expedia.com and Trip.com to drop contract clauses deemed a threat to competition
- Competition Commission says terms the companies agreed with accommodation providers may deprive customers of lower room rates
- In a first for Hong Kong, the online travel agency giants’ promise to make amends will go to public consultation
Topic | Tourism
