Hong Kong’s housing market was rated the most expensive in the world for high-income expats for the third year running. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong still most expensive housing for high-end expats, though Covid-19 crisis may see rents come down
- City tops poll for the third year running with an average rent of HK$88,000 for ‘executive-level’ expats
- While ECA International predicts rents could drop due to the Covid-19 crisis and social unrest, some expats believe its more likely people simply leave
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
